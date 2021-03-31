For some in Nashville, the flooding of this week has actually proven to be even more destructive than May 2010. A well-known name is figuring out how they can move forward.
"We're an old Nashville family, born and raised in this area," said Charlie Smoot, walking across a golf course. "We've had customers for 20 years. It's been a joy to be a part of."
Part of a family business, Charlie said during COVID, the Harpeth Valley Golf Center in Bellevue has been an escape, a comfort to people. This week, the course is seeing its share of problems.
Sunday, flood water overtook the golf course. The extent of the damage is something Charlie is still figuring out today.
"This thing was so quick and so powerful we didn't have any fair warning to grab everything," said Charlie. "It just came in in a fury. We don't know if everything's going to work properly. We have basically lost everything. It was overpowering for sure."
Charlie said they couldn't get a hauler in time to get their office and pro shop moved from a deck before the flood. The water carried the office across the lot.
"It's completely destroyed," said Charlie. "There's nothing to save in it."
Charlie said they'll be seeking federal help, and they're planning to set up a GoFundMe page. Those people who found comfort in this place during COVID are telling Charlie they're ready to help.
"We have faith and know it's gonna be restored," he said. "It's gonna come back and hopefully sooner than later."
