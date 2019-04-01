It's one of the most anticipated developments right in the heart of downtown Franklin.
Harpeth Square will have more than 18,000 square feet of retail space and 150 apartments. With it, comes a new boutique hotel.
The Hilton Curio will have 119 guest rooms, with restaurants, and retail. This is something that's been lacking for years. Franklin has never had a downtown hotel. This will mean more foot traffic and money spent in this community.
Ellie Westman Chin is the president & CEO of Visit Franklin. “We get a lot of visitors in our visitor’s center that come down for a day, fall in love with Franklin and say - where can I stay? I just want to stay downtown and walk to all these restaurants and shops, and we haven't been able to offer that. Now, we can.”
Some more good news, this development will also bring nearly 600 parking spaces with a brand new parking garage.
The hotel itself is expected to be open by the end of July, early August. It's going to have a spa -something else "new" to downtown Franklin.
For more information, click here.
