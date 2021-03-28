BELLEVUE- “It’s the Harpeth River. It’s notorious. It comes and goes.”
Mother Nature knows no bounds along the Harpeth.
“They closed off the bridge and I looked outside, and I said ‘Well, we got a pretty good flood on our hands, and I got outside and said WOW!! This is rough!! This is a lot worse than I thought it would be,” Tyler Hudgins said.
Hudgins, who lives off of Old Harding Pike, woke up around 6:30 am to cars turning around in his driveway. The river, gushing into the Harpeth Valley Golf Center and tearing up the nearby road.
“The golf center, I feel bad for them cause they’re good people. Everybody goes over there all the time,” Hudgins said. On the other side of Old Harding Pike, the flood waters filled the street, knocking a fire truck on its side.
Water also flooded the Ensworth’s school field and parking areas, stopping just short of the buildings. “It’s incredible how quickly the water came up,” Chirs Butterick of Bellevue Manor said.
Chris Butterick spent his Sunday Morning clearing his backyard and removing his furniture. The creek behind his house, too close for comfort.
“We’re going to say here ands see how high it gets. If it gets bad, we’ll get a hotel or stay with friends,” Butterick said.
97 year old Dorothy Singleton has lived at Bellevue Manor with her 100 year old husband since the 1960’s. “Well, I hope it goes on back down,” Singleton said. She’s seen it all, but hopes she doesn’t have to repeat 2010.
“Oh it was terrible in 2010, because it was already up to my patio and I just had to get out of here,” Singleton said.
A river, showing its true force, combined with heavy rain, in a matter of hours.
Officials tell News4 they’re not calling on an evacuation of the area, but the Bellevue Community Center is open as a respite center.
No word at this time if school will be impacted. The school did send a message to parents, letting them know they’re continuing to monitor the situation, and will let families know if they need to make adjustments to their normal operations Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.