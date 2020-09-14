Harpeth High School closed for next 2 weeks due to increase in COVID cases

KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - Due to "an increase in positive COVID-19 cases," the Cheatham County School District has shut down one of its schools for two weeks.
Harpeth High School is closed for the next 14 days to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to the district Facebook.
"We apologize for the short notice but with COVID-19 things don't always go as planned and we are having to make this last-minute decision," the post on Monday read.
Harpeth High School students were dismissed starting on Monday morning and they will not return to the building until Sept. 29.
District officials said all students "will be transitioned to remote learning."
The building will be disinfected during the closure.
There are no athletic practices/games and extra-curricular activities during the two week period.
"It is highly recommended that students stay at home during this 14-day period and not interact with others in the community. If you have concerns, please consult with your family's medical provider. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this together. If you have questions, please feel free to contact your child's teacher."
