NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Harpeth Hall School in Nashville held an Olympic party for one of its 2020 graduates, Alex Walsh.
Walsh advanced to the semifinals of the 200-meter individual medley in the Toyko Olympics on Monday morning. Her qualifying heat time of 2:09.94 tied for third.
Later in the night, Walsh won her heat to advance to the final in the 200m IM.
Alex Walsh leads the way for @TeamUSA!She wins her heat to advance to the final in the 200m IM. #TokyoOlympics x @USASwimming📺: NBC💻: https://t.co/GFrdWbcFoO📱: NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/qhhsJbsGLO— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2021
Walsh is not the only Harpeth Hall School graduate to compete in the Olympic games.
The last American to win the 200-meter IM in the Olympics was Caulkins. The school said Walsh trained for the Olympics in the Caulkins' competition pool at Nashville's Centennial Sportsplex.
The Olympic party will take place from 4-5:30 p.m., and the event will be streamed on the News4 digital platforms.
