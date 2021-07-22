NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A brand new apartment tower is coming to the Gulch. Harlowe is a 16-story building currently under construction in the Gulch.
The 300-unit skyrise building will consist of studio to 3 bedroom units with some penthouses, too. It's right in the middle of a growing area, close to downtown, and surrounded by tons of new businesses coming to Music City.
The development is run by Greystar, which is the rental company's first project in Nashville.
"Nashville is a growing city. This is our first development project here, so it's really important to us to make sure this stamps our way into the Nashville market," Chris Nolan, a leasing agent for Harlowe Apartments said. "We're hoping things turn out well. The Gulch is a thriving community full of locally-owned businesses. It's very walkable. We wanted to build something that would complement all that."
Each unit is equipped with Smart Home technology and built-in WiFi, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom cabinetry. As a result, each renter gets to enjoy state-of-the-art amenities.
"Other than the resort-style pool and the state-of-the-art fitness center, we have co-work spaces, we have a lounge with beer on tap, and we have an art gallery that's going to hold all local artwork," Nolan explained.
The complex is pet-friendly and has floor plans that accommodate the new work-from-home lifestyle. Harlowe is set to open by the end of October.
