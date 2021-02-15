NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some people braved the roads in Middle Tennessee to grab supplies for the severe weather. Customers were grabbing last-minute items at Ace Hardware Store on Charlotte Pike on Monday.
The Ace Hardware employees told News 4 they were slammed on Sunday with people preparing to be iced in for the next couple of days. Store employees said now it’s just people stopping by to grab the fun stuff such as sleds.
Lawrence Luckey said he and his two boys are taking advantage of the snow to come.
“It is rare,” Luckey said. “You’ve got to take advantage of it when it happens.”
“We are going to go down the hill. So, I think he would want the brakes a lot,” Carson and Robert Luckey said. “I’m not gonna use the brakes if I go too fast on the sled.”
