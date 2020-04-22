HARDIN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Hardin County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 70-year-old man with dementia.
The Sheriff's Department says Dale Anthony Hill left his home in Saltillo around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. He was last seen in Savannah at the Hardin County Bank Pickwick RD Branch.
Hill was last seen wearing a tan button up shirt, old blue jeans and an old white undershirt. He is driving a 2019 brown Jeep Cherokee with TN tag 5H69G8. He also has two dogs with him, one is black and the other is tan and white.
Anyone who sees Hill or has information on his whereabouts should contact the Hardin County Sheriff's Department through central dispatch at 731-925-9007.
