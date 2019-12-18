Dillon Fielder

HARDIN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Savannah, TN man has been charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor by the TBI.

In July, special agents began an investigation based on a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip reported that 20-year-old Dillon Fielder had uploaded multiple images of child pornography on an online platform.

Fielder was indicted on November 18 on a count of sexual exploitation of a minor and a count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.  

Tuesday, Fielder turned himself in to the Hardin County Jail and was released on $25,000 bond.

