HARDIN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Savannah, TN man has been charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor by the TBI.
In July, special agents began an investigation based on a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip reported that 20-year-old Dillon Fielder had uploaded multiple images of child pornography on an online platform.
Fielder was indicted on November 18 on a count of sexual exploitation of a minor and a count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
Tuesday, Fielder turned himself in to the Hardin County Jail and was released on $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.