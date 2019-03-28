SAVANNAH, TN (WSMV) - An inmate is back in custody after briefly escaping after attacking a Hardin County correctional officer on Thursday morning,
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office said an officer took Sarah Armstrong to a methadone clinic for treatment between 8 and 8:30 a.m.
As they were about to return to the jail, Armstrong attacked the officer and took the transport car and escaped.
Decatur County deputies spotted the patrol car on Highway 641 and attempted to stop the vehicle.
Armstrong drove the car into the woods and jumped out and fled on foot into the woods.
The inmate was captured a short time later in the wood line near Old Center Methodist Church on Three Way Road and was taken into custody.
The officer had some cuts and bite marks from the incident, according to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. The officer was released from the hospital and is recovering.
Armstrong was being held on a parole violation. She was charged in Decatur County with felony evading, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving. Additional charges are pending in Hardin County.
