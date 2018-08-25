A Hardin County man is now in custody for posting a series of threats on social media.
Jonathan Edward White, 40, was arrested following a joint investigation with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Tennessee Dept. of Safety, the Hardin County Sheriff's Office and the Savannah Police Department.
Through the investigation into threats posted online, officials determined that White may be in possession of an explosive device.
Officials say White met with undercover agents and provided them with a pipe bomb, which was rendered safe by Special Operations personnel with the Tennesee Highway Patrol.
White was arrested without incident and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon. He is being held at the Hardin County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
