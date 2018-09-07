An important issue for Metro Schools was on the agenda for a next week’s board meeting, and then it wasn’t.

School board member Jill Speering claimed Dr. Shawn Joseph, Metro Nashville Public School’s Director of Schools, removed the discussion of the system’s harassment policy from the agenda.

She said it was on the agenda for the Sept. 11 and then suddenly disappeared.

When News4 checked the agenda posted on the school system’s website, the item was not there.

News4 has reported about several Metro Schools employees under investigation, including Dr. Sam Braden, principal at John F. Kennedy Middle, who retired; Dr. Lance High, the principal at Smith Springs Elementary, who resigned; and Jimmy Wheeler, head of security for the school system, who resigned.

Metro Schools responded about the agenda saying “The board agenda is a collaborative decision between the board chair and director of schools.”

Board chair Anna Shepherd told News4 that Joseph asked for it to be removed so they could first have a broader discussion about it.

She said it would be with a local law firm at a committee meeting. After that, she said it would be put back on the agenda.