Happy Birthday to Dolly Parton!

Dolly Rebecca Parton was born today, January 19, 1946 in Sevierville, where the log cabin that was her childhood home can still be found. That was where the 4th of 12 children grew up without electricity or running water.

As a child, Dolly visited the Opry with her family. She had dreams back then of one day performing on the stage. That first performance happened when she was just 13. 

She was given a guitar when she was 10, and her talent came out immediately, with performances on Knoxville television and radio soon after. She was invited to perform at the Opry for the first time a few years later.

After moving to Nashville following high school, she worked hard in the Nashville music scene. In 1967 Porter Wagoner invited her to partner on the Porter Wagoner Show, produced from the WSM TV Studios on Knob Hill in West Nashville.

Her work with Wagoner also helped her land a contract with RCA Records, charting several singles, and leading to Parton's first number 1 country hit in 1971: "Joshua."

More 1970's number 1 hits followed, including "Jolene," and "I Will Always Love You," a tribute to Wagoner as the two parted ways professionally in 1974.

Parton has received well-deserved recognition for her acting work in film and television over the years, in addition to her continued musical success.

Dolly continues to receive recognition and accolades for her life and career, including Kennedy Center Honors and the Grammys Lifetime Achievement Award, two preeminent awards among countless others.

In her spare time, Dolly has built a highly successful family entertainment empire, building six different distinct destinations from Pigeon Forge in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains, to Branson Missouri, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

She and her husband of 53 years, Carl Dean, live in Brentwood.

