Burt Reynolds gets an eyeful of co-star Dolly Parton, Wednesday, July 15, 1982 in North Miami Beach at the Florida premier of their movie “The Best Little Whorehouse”. The opening performance was a benefit for the Burt Reynolds Theatre Foundation, a school run by Reynolds for aspiring actors. The school is located in Jupiter, Florida. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: Dolly Parton attends a press conference before a performance celebrating her 50-year anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry at The Grand Ole Opry on October 12, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Jim Nabors, Dolly Parton, and Burt Reynolds, left to right, during the gala premier in Austin Texas, on Sunday, July 11, 1982 of the movie ?The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas?, starring Parton and Reynolds. (AP Photo/TWP)
Jason Kempin
Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire attend the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Jason Kempin
Dolly Parton attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Terry Wyatt
Katy Perry, from left, Dolly Parton and Kacey Musgraves perform "Here You Come Again" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Dolly Parton (WSMV file photo)
(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Dolly Parton, left, and Miley Cyrus perform "Jolene" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Matt Sayles
Maren Morris, from left, Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform "After The Goldrush" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP
Emmylou Harris, from left, and Linda Ronstadt present Dolly Parton with the MusiCares Person of the Year award on Friday, Feb. 8, 2018, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton arrives at the premiere of Netflix's "Dumplin'" at the Chinese Theater on December 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
TWP
Dolly Parton at Dixie Stampede June 18, 2003 in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/Peter Cosgrove)
Dolly Parton (WSMV file photo)
Dolly Parton visited the Library of Congress on Tuesday. (WSMV)
Happy Birthday to Dolly Parton!
Dolly Rebecca Parton was born today, January 19, 1946 in Sevierville, where the log cabin that was her childhood home can still be found. That was where the 4th of 12 children grew up without electricity or running water.
As a child, Dolly visited the Opry with her family. She had dreams back then of one day performing on the stage. That first performance happened when she was just 13.
She was given a guitar when she was 10, and her talent came out immediately, with performances on Knoxville television and radio soon after. She was invited to perform at the Opry for the first time a few years later.
After moving to Nashville following high school, she worked hard in the Nashville music scene. In 1967 Porter Wagoner invited her to partner on the Porter Wagoner Show, produced from the WSM TV Studios on Knob Hill in West Nashville.
Her work with Wagoner also helped her land a contract with RCA Records, charting several singles, and leading to Parton's first number 1 country hit in 1971: "Joshua."
More 1970's number 1 hits followed, including "Jolene," and "I Will Always Love You," a tribute to Wagoner as the two parted ways professionally in 1974.
Parton has received well-deserved recognition for her acting work in film and television over the years, in addition to her continued musical success.
Dolly continues to receive recognition and accolades for her life and career, including Kennedy Center Honors and the Grammys Lifetime Achievement Award, two preeminent awards among countless others.
In her spare time, Dolly has built a highly successful family entertainment empire, building six different distinct destinations from Pigeon Forge in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains, to Branson Missouri, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
She and her husband of 53 years, Carl Dean, live in Brentwood.
