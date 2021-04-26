NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nearly a month after flooding devastated parts of Middle Tennessee, Hands On Nashville continues to help those impacted.
This weekend the group will undertake their biggest cleanup project yet, and need your help.
We still need A BUNCH of hands 👋 to pull off our project on May 1! Are you available to help clear out flood damaged houses? Bring a friend, and sign up here! https://t.co/kCOHT40U7Q #Nashville #nashvillestrong @weareinspiritus @Do615Nashville pic.twitter.com/19TSYI4q23— Hands On Nashville (@HONashville) April 25, 2021
Hands On Nashville says they will be helping muck and gut eight area homes damaged by flooding and need help with the demolitions and cleaning up.
Hundreds of homes were impacted by the March flooding. Hands On Nashville says the need for volunteers is ongoing.
