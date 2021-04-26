Hands On Nashville volunteer generic

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nearly a month after flooding devastated parts of Middle Tennessee, Hands On Nashville continues to help those impacted. 

This weekend the group will undertake their biggest cleanup project yet, and need your help. 

Hands On Nashville says they will be helping muck and gut eight area homes damaged by flooding and need help with the demolitions and cleaning up. 

Hundreds of homes were impacted by the March flooding. Hands On Nashville says the need for volunteers is ongoing.

You can sign up to volunteer by clicking here.

 
 

