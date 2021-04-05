NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Volunteers with Hands On Nashville have stepped up to help with cleanup efforts in areas hit hard by last month’s flooding.
So far, the help has come from near and far.
Ashley Mikel is a volunteer from Indiana.
“Nashville has just always been near and dear to my heart,” she said. “We’re about three and a half hours away — I wasn’t doing anything this weekend and I just thought I could come and help out.”
And still, Hands On Nashville says the need for volunteers is still great.
Eight hours, hundreds of volunteers, and dozens of projects to support South Nashvillians recovering from last weekend's devastating floods. Hard to find a better way to spend a Saturday. Thank you to everyone who supported this massive effort! #NashvilleStrong #NashvilleFlooding pic.twitter.com/biuZ4Z8s4b— Hands On Nashville (@HONashville) April 4, 2021
They’re asking for your help this week.
“There is going to be basically outreach into the neighborhoods in 37211 that were affected,” said Amy Fair, vice president of Donor Services at the Community Foundation.
“This is just a small dent,” said Kannon West, a member of AmeriCorps serving at Hands On. “We’re proud of this dent but we still have a lot to go. There’s so much more of a need.”
“I know that some spots fill up for some of the exciting stuff, so we encourage people to check out other stuff, like helping with private residents or moving people or coming to this park and helping clean up.”
And if you can’t help with your time, you can help financially.
“While we’ve activated the funding for this, we haven’t seen the kind of rush to give,” Fair said. “We know it’s hard because people supported other events, and we’ve just had so many, but if there are those that weren’t able to help before or that can now, we are hoping you can.”
To find out which cleanup efforts you can volunteer for or to donate to assist in recovery efforts visit cfmt.org.
