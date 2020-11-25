NASHVILLE (WSMV) - COVID-19 testing centers nationwide are seeing a spike in the number of people ahead of Thanksgiving.
Video from Southern Florida, Washington State, New York, and from right here in Nashville at Nissan Stadium show massive lines of people awaiting the test.
Volunteer organization 'Hands On Nashville' is looking for people to help direct traffic at the site.
"It isn't exactly intuitive for how you'd go through any sort of line because they're trying to make sure they optimize the space and resources to where it makes sense for those administering the tests. So essentially that's the biggest need is traffic control," a volunteer with Hands On Nashville explained.
During the week, the Nissan Stadium testing site is open. They need six people in the mornings and six people through lunchtime.
To apply to be a volunteer, click here.
Today is also your last chance for this week to get tested in Nashville with extended hours due to the holiday.
All three testing sites in Davidson County open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and close at 3 p.m.
The sites will reopen again on Monday, November 30th, at 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.