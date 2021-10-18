NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The law in Tennessee states that drivers cannot hold their phones in their hands. Despite this, people still do it all the time. As of Jan. 1, 2019, 3,218 Nashville drivers have been cited under the hands-free driving law the majority of these drivers have been found guilty.

"That's a pretty good number considering there have probably been thousands more that we've stopped and issued a warning," Lieutenant James Williams from the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

During the same period, officers ticketed 27,401 people for speeding. While 774 people were ticketed for not wearing seatbelts. "Speeding is a little bit easier to enforce," Williams said. "You don't have to be right next to the car or be able to see into the driver's vehicle."

When it comes to hands free citations in Metro, they're coming from traffic enforcement officers. Often, they’ll conduct sting operations with THP. Metro just got a 250-thousand-dollar grant to pay officers overtime so they can pull over more drivers who are violating the seatbelt, speeding and distracted driving laws.