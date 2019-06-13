NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You have three more weeks to prepare for a big driving change.
On July 1st, it will be illegal in the state of Tennessee to use a device in your hand while driving.
WSMV has been getting several messages and emails with questions surrounding this new law.
It applies to all roads and all handheld devices.
No calls, texting, or any other cell phone use while you're driving.
If you get caught, you could face a fine.
According to Arriale Tabson, Tennessee Highway Safety Office spokesperson, breaking this law is also a moving violation, which means you could get points on your record.
Points on your record can lead to losing your driver's license privileges.
You can use the devices in your car, as long as it's done through voice command or Bluetooth.
The only exception, Tabson explained, is pushing a button to launch a GPS.
For more information, check out the online resources Hands Free TN.
