NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s now illegal to have your cell phone in your hand when your car is in motion.
The new hands-free law went into effect on July 1.
The law is the latest effort to cut down on distracted driving.
There will be a little learning curve between drivers getting used to it and police enforcing it.
Experts suggest drivers buy a Bluetooth device for their phones.
“There’s been over 24,000 crashes related to distracted driving and those are all preventable,” said Arriale Tabson with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. “We want to make sure everyone is being safe and doing the best they can to stay hands-free and focused.”
If you’re caught holding your phone, you could be fined $50 for a first offense and $100 if it leads to a crash.
The fee is $200 for breaking the law in a school zone with the lights flashing and in a work zone where workers are present.
