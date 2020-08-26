NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – With returning to school being more challenging than ever before, some volunteers have been thinking of ways to make going back easier.
One Nashville store partnered with volunteers to help kids with their new school experience. Thanks to Smart Art & Craft supplies, more than 300 Metro students will have their very own “Buddy Bear” to help them jumpstart their school year.
The purpose was to provide comfort and some sense of safety and even familiarity with kids beginning the school year.
Volunteers still have 60 more Buddy Bears to deliver and they hope to continue this in the future school years.
