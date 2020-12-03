NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’re working from home these days, you may find yourself in a lot more virtual meetings – which can be exhausting.
And if you’re leading those meetings – here’s some advice that might help everyone stay engaged.
“When you go from meeting, to meeting, to meeting, you don’t have a break in between. If I were the meeting organizer queen, I would say, meetings begin on the hour and they end at 55 minutes,” said Jane Pernotto-Ehrman with the Cleveland Clinic.
Behavioral health experts recommend scheduling a five-minute break between calls, to allow everyone time to gather their thoughts and refocus.
Meeting virtually has been tough for some people to get used to — we’re lacking that same kind of human interaction and may not be getting as many breaks as before.
It’s important for employers to give their staff some time to decompress during the day – even if it’s just five minutes to step outside or grab a snack.
And don’t feel bad if you’re not absorbing as much information, or not being as productive – many people are struggling with the same issues.
“We’re all just trying to move through this the best we can, and to not be so rigid about perfection and it has to be just right to enjoy it,” Pernotto-Ehrman said. “This is a way we get to connect and be with each other, otherwise we’d really be stuck.”
Another tip – try switching the view of your virtual meetings to ‘Speaker View’ — that way you stay focused on the speaker, instead of looking around at everyone else.
