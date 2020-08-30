NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The March tornadoes have caused lots of Mid-State residents to treat tornado warnings differently, with many people still having trauma from the spring disaster.
Psychologist Cameron Gordon of East Psych Nashville knows when Laura’s remnants spread through the Mid-State Friday, it brought fear to people who survived the March tornadoes.
“First, it’s probably really important to recognize that this is a normal reaction after being through something awful in life,” Gordon said.
Fortunately, there are ways to deal with situations like these.
“Have some patience for the fact that tornado sirens probably for the rest of your life are going to mean something to you, that they did offer this happened and to allow for some space in your life,” Gordon said. “[Survivors will try] to avoid any memories, any reminders, anything that remotely puts you back kind of in that space that’s so uncomfortable and so scary.”
This means survivors will try not to talk or think about the past. Rather than trying to not think about it, however, Gordon says they should instead prepare for the next time they hear sirens.
If you are having PTSD that’s affecting everyday life, Gordon says you should seek professional help.
“If it’s really scary to do that, and you’re constantly having nightmares and things like that, and certainly that’s what psychologists and other mental health professionals are for, so make use of us,” he said.
