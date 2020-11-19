NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As many people consider gathering around bonfires and fire pits as a way to stay warm while socially distanced outdoors in the winter, experts are sharing a serious warning.
One Texas woman’s story made national news earlier this fall after her hand and body caught fire from a bottle of hand sanitizer that got close to an open flame and exploded.
"the explosion happened and in a matter of 2 seconds lit my entire body on fire," Kate Wise said.
Now, Wise and doctors are warning people about the dangers of using hand sanitizer and getting to close to open flames.
Doctors agree, while incidents like this are rare, hand sanitizers do have high concentrations of flammable chemicals. And fire officials say that’s all that’s needed.
“Anything that is flammable has the ability to combust or become something that can spark,” one fire official said.
Experts say the more alcohol in the hand sanitizer, the more flammable it is. So if you’re going near an open flame — like a bonfire or fire pit — make sure your hands dry. And fire officials remind people to stay back.
“You also want to keep a three-foot perimeter so nothing else is introduced to the fire.”
It’s also worth remembering — if you’ve got that hand sanitizer outside with the group — make sure you keep the bottle away from any type of open flame.
