NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you think you've missed your chance at tickets for Hamilton, you're wrong!
The Broadway play Hamilton keeps proving that American History isn't just Hip, it's Hop, the music style that brings the country's birth to life.
The play will be at Tennessee's Performing Arts Center for two weeks, with tickets almost impossible...almost.
"We're not officially sold out still have release from the company and creative the best thing to do is keep looking, there will be 2 tickets today might be two tomorrow," said Christi Dortch of the performing arts center.
Like George Washington vigilantly watching and crossing the Delaware, your vigilance could pay off.
The Hamilton website is the best way to find tickets.
"It's a show that's changing the way Musical Theater is and it's changing the opportunity for audiences. Hamilton is just like anything else," Dortch said.
You can sign up for the Hamilton Lottery by going to the Hamilton Musical Lottery web page. The drawings take place two day before every show.
The play is in town until Jan. 19.
