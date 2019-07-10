TENNESSEE (WSMV) - Hamburger and hot dog buns sold across Tennessee have been voluntarily recalled by Flowers Foods, Inc. after plastic pieces were found in its products.
The buns and other bakery goods were sold to stores including Walmart, Publix, and Piggly Wiggly. According to the company, the small pieces of hard plastic were first located in its production equipment.
The products being recalled were also sold nationwide in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.
No injuries or illnesses have been reported at this time. The company says to throw out or return the affected products. Consumers with questions may call Flowers' Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921.
For more information, head to the company's website here.
