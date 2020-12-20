Family and friends of a man shot and killed by a Metro police officer spent Sunday giving back.
Daniel Hambrick was fatally shot as he ran from police in 2018.
Since then, his cousin started a group called Hambrick Strong.
Sunday, they collected thousands of dollars worth of toys, clothes and shoes and they'll be delivering them on Tuesday.
"You know, some kids wake up and they don't have Christmas, and I feel like if I have enough to do and give back, you know, I'm just doing what God put on my heart. I love to give back and to see the kids wake up and have something under the tree this year," said Sam Hambrick III, Daniel's cousin.
If you missed the toy drive but would still like to donate you can email sammywam74@gmail.com
