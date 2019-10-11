NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Pop star Halsey and country star Kelsea Ballerini will be headlining the 70th episode of CMT Crossroads and the public is invited to attend the live taping.
Halsey and Ballerini will perform at the Ascend Amphitheater Friday, Oct. 11. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. when taping begins. No one will be admitted after doors close.
In July 2018, the pair randomly showed up at Santa's Pub, a dive bar just south of Nashville, and sang karaoke with Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" and Kid Rock/Sheryl Crow's duet "Picture" as the songs of choice. Four months later, Ballerini posted a video of the two of them singing "Leave the Pieces" from The Wreckers.
The two will be reunited on stage Friday for the 70th episode of CMT Crossroads.
The show is open to all-ages, but you must RSVP to attend. The show will be general admission and is on a first come, first serve basis. Spaces are limited, so you are asked to register quickly.
You can sign up for tickets here or email rsvp@cmt.com.
The episode will be titled "Descend on the Ascend in Nashville" and will air on CMT in early 2020.
(0) comments
