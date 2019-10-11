Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini

LEFT: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Halsey films a music video in Soho on October 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

RIGHT: SEPTEMBER 26, 2019: SYDNEY, NSW - (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) Country singer Kelsea Ballerini poses during a photo shoot in Sydney, New South Wales. (Photo by Dylan Robinson / Newspix via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Pop star Halsey and country star Kelsea Ballerini will be headlining the 70th episode of CMT Crossroads and the public is invited to attend the live taping.

Halsey and Ballerini will perform at the Ascend Amphitheater Friday, Oct. 11. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. when taping begins. No one will be admitted after doors close. 

In July 2018, the pair randomly showed up at Santa's Pub, a dive bar just south of Nashville, and sang karaoke with Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" and Kid Rock/Sheryl Crow's duet "Picture" as the songs of choice. Four months later, Ballerini posted a video of the two of them singing "Leave the Pieces" from The Wreckers. 

The two will be reunited on stage Friday for the 70th episode of CMT Crossroads

The show is open to all-ages, but you must RSVP to attend. The show will be general admission and is on a first come, first serve basis. Spaces are limited, so you are asked to register quickly.

You can sign up for tickets here or email rsvp@cmt.com

The episode will be titled "Descend on the Ascend in Nashville" and will air on CMT in early 2020. 

