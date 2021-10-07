LEBANON, Tn. (WSMV) - As we near the height of the Halloween shopping rush, a nationwide truck driver shortage has Halloween stores encouraging consumers to buy now. Stores are also being met with what's expected to be a season of high demand for costumes.
Many seasonal Halloween stores are hoping to make up for lost time with the return of trick-or-treaters, who last year stayed home because of COVID-19.
"It's very fun and exciting so we're hoping people can get out and do it safely of course," Destiny Carter at All About Holidays in Lebanon said. "All sorts of costumes you can incorporate a mask, you can do whatever you want."
While supply is high inside All About Holidays, Carter says the best way to get the costume you want, is to buy it as soon as you see it.
"Just as everyone has, it's been a little bit of a challenge just to get things here," Carter said. "If you find something you want, definitely grab it. It's just how it's got to be this year."
