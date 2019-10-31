In a tradition dating back to the time of silent films, the businesses and people of downtown Gallatin love movies.
"I really like The Princess Bride and Dirty Dancing," said Madison Roberson who works at Swaney Swift's on the Square.
"Blazing Saddles," added Chris Dyer, who runs Towne Square Records & Comics with his wife Tammy Dyer.
"One of my favorites is Wizard of Oz," said Tammy Dyer.
For more than 100 years, the place to see those great movies and famous scenes downtown has been at the Palace Theater.
"The Palace Theater is the first thing you notice on the square," said Roberson.
Many say the Palace is a place of stories, the kind best shared on a Halloween night.
"So many people have stories of the stuff they've seen down there," said Chris Dyer. "That many people just can't make it up. There's got to be something going on."
"If I'm scared of it, that must mean I believe in it somehow," said Roberson.
"Before I started here, anything supernatural was like 'okay, yeah, right,'" said Donna Belote, who runs the Palace through Greater Gallatin. "It wasn't something I believed in. Absolutely, it's changed my mind."
Belote said to understand this place, you have to go back to the theater's early years.
In the 1910s, it cost a nickel to get in, and a man named Bill Roth opened the Palace playing silent movies. Belote said Roth would bang drums, break glasses and blow horns, anything to give the crowd a jolt. He wanted people to love movies the way he did. Belote believes decades after his death, Roth never stopped watching.
"Things have happened," she said.
Belote said one night, her husband was adjusting the focus on the projector when he glanced out the window looking into the theater.
"He said Mr. Roth was standing on that balcony," said Belote. "He had his hat on, and he was smoking a cigarette."
"I had a guy who was working projector for us, and I asked him to splice a movie together," Belote continued, telling another story. "He came in at 11 or 12 at night. He put the movie together. He came downstairs. He sat in the back row watching the movie. Somebody had dropped what sounded like a box of Gobstoppers. He said I know nobody was in here. He called me and said, 'I'm out of here.' If that didn't happen or that wasn't a spirit, tell me what it was. I want to believe you. I want the explanation, but nobody can give it to me."
Belote said there's no one at the theater who's frightening.
"He wants to watch movies, more power to him," said Chris Dyer, referring to Roth.
"It was his theater," added Roberson. "That was probably his baby."
Belote said in a city, in a square, where people love the smell of popcorn butter and love movies even more, this is the place where everyone, living or otherwise, can gather together in the dark.
"Mr. Roth's in here," said Belote. "I hope he likes the movie. I hope he enjoys it."
