NASHVILLE,TN (WSMV)-- Seven people died last year on Tennessee roads through Tuesday, October 30 and Thursday, November 1.
One of the deaths involved a passenger that was not buckled and two motorcyclists were killed, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
State troopers issued 398 speeding and 83 distracted driving tickets and arrested nine people in suspicion of drunk driving, just on October 31, 2018.
"Our troopers will increase patrols in the evening and will conduct a variety of traffic enforcement initiatives to ensure a safe Halloween," says Colonel Dereck R. Stewart. "There is simply zero tolerance for drunk, distracted or unrestrained drivers. We will be working hard to ensure that this is a safe Halloween for children and adults alike," Stewart added.
As of October 7, there have been 104 pedestrian deaths in Tennessee in 2019. That's nine more deaths compared to this time last year.
According to The Centers for Disease Control, children are twice as likely to be struck by a vehicle on Halloween compared to any other day of the year.
Below are tips for parents, children and motorists planning to celebrate Halloween this year.
Tips for motorists:
- Slow down. Watch for children walking on roads, medians and curbs.
- Be extra alert when pulling in and out of driveways.
- Be especially alert for children darting out from between parked vehicles and from behind bushes and shrubs. They're excited and may not be paying attention.
- Do not pass other vehicles that have stopped in the roadway. They could be dropping off children.
- If you are driving to a Halloween party, put your mask on after you park the car.
- Never drink and drive - tonight or any night. If you are partying, designate a driver.
Tips for parents:
- Adults should accompany children at all times and supervise their "trick or treat" activities.
- Teach children to "stop, look left-right-left and listen" before they cross the street.
- Instruct children to stay on sidewalks and to cross only at corners or crosswalks.
- Use a flashlight and wear retro-reflective strips or patches on your clothing or costume to be more visible for motorists.
- Be certain that the mask does not obstruct vision or hearing.
- Ensure that costumes do not impede walking or driving ability.
Tips for Pedestrians (children and adults):
- Require children to wear retro-reflective materials and carry a flashlight at dawn and dusk and in other low-light situations, such as rainy or foggy weather.
- Before crossing a street, stop at the curb or edge of the road and look left, right, and left again to be sure no cars are coming. Continue to check for traffic while on the street.
- Walk - never run - from house to house or across the road.
- Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks.
- When crossing at an intersection with a traffic light, be sure to watch for turning cars. Obey all pedestrian signals.
- Walk on sidewalks whenever possible. If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the street facing traffic.
