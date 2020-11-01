NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Public Health is investigating a party that was shut down Saturday night in East Nashville.
Metro Police were called to the scene on Boscobel Street to break up the party and called in Public Health officials who say they did not receive an event applications.
An investigation is open to take appropriate action regarding potential citations.
News4 will update this story as information is made available.
