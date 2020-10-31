Have you ever read one of those old horror comics? They were like an anthology. A single issue would have a few different stories. Hold that thought. Let's get started.
"The Palace opened in 1913, the oldest silent movie theater in the state," said Donna Belote of Greater Gallatin. "I personally love the theater, maybe because there's so much of me in it. There are unexplained things that happen. There's a lot of spirits in this place. I'm not afraid. I think they rightfully have their place in this theater."
Donna runs this theater of so many ghost stories.
The story of The Palace today is nothing otherworldly. The effects of the pandemic have reached The Palace.
"I think mid-March was the last event we had here," said Donna. "The doors were closed. The popcorn was sealed up. It takes you down the bottom line, takes you down to zero. It was heartbreaking. There was a lot of thought, 'where do we go from here?'"
With orange, black, green, purple sprinkles, and ghost cookies on the table, Liza Slaughter Barker is mom to a Halloween family. COVID is changing how she can create memories this year with her little girls.
"Oh yeah, I hate it," said Liza. "I hate everything about it. We don't plan on going trick-or-treating. I want to keep them safe. I don't want them to get sick. I don't want to get sick. We take it quite seriously."
Serving up more than a little 70s/80s nostalgia, people travel from all over to Red Nimbus Tattoo Club in Murfreesboro to get one of Marty McEwan's horror designs.
"I do a lot of monsters and horror-related stuff," said Marty. "Since I was a kid, I just always loved drawing monsters."
Selling scary movie gear on his One Man Riet website kept Marty afloat this year. March through May, the pandemic kept him from his tattoo work, his livelihood. Marty fears there will be another closing of close contact businesses.
"I think, 'what if it came back?'" he said. "It's definitely scary."
Yet, Marty, Liza, and Donna agree. There's still reason to love October 31.
"It's going to take more than a worldwide pandemic to stop Halloween for me," said Marty.
Liza has her own way to show her girls and the neighborhood kids some Halloween. She does elaborate pumpkin carvings. She revealed recent designs with carvings of the face of Batman, Frankenstein's monster and far more in a pumpkin.
Marty's using a bigger canvas than usual to give some scary spirit to the block. He's created a large mural across his garage of witch, skeleton, and jack-o-lantern masks featured in the 1982 film, Halloween III: Season of the Witch.
As for Donna, help came for that theater of so many ghost stories, and that help came in high heels.
"As long as you're helping out, wear the high heels!" she laughed. "The higher, the better!"
A group called the Bone Yard Circus raised money for The Palace with a temperature-checked, mask-on showing of the ultimate midnight movie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
"It means a lot," said Donna. "It means, honestly, everything to me. You don't realize those people are there until you get to times like this. These are the type of people who step up and say, 'I'm here for ya.'"
A line of a song in the Rocky Horror Picture Show goes, "There's a light in the darkness of everybody's life."
"No, Halloween isn't cancelled," said Donna. "Absolutely not. Halloween is definitely not cancelled. Not here. It is definitely not cancelled by any means."
