NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While restaurants will be the first to open back up in Nashville, it's going to be several more weeks before you can get your hair done.
And some hair stylists want to know how Nashville Mayor John Cooper came up with his plan.
”I’m super happy for them. I would just love to be among them,” said Adam Barnes who is ah air stylist at Green Pea Salon in West Nashville.
Instead, Barnes found out it's going to be several more weeks before the salon can reopen.
Barnes was a part of a News4 story back in February, and he can't wait to get back to work again.
"It's been almost five weeks, going on 6 weeks I guess without pay," he said. "Because if I don't work I don't get paid."
Barnes, a hair stylist for over 16 years, was disappointed to learn salons are part of phase 2 of the mayor's plan, meaning it could be the end of May before his salon re-opens.
But come next week, you'll be able to go and eat at a restaurant again.
“Having masks and gloves standing away from each other the entire time and only working with one person the entire time…I don’t think there’s much more risk for that than preparing someones food or drink,” said Barnes.
So how was that decision made?
According to the Mayor's Office, Nashville Mayor John Cooper took the advice of public health officials on what should open first.
News4 was also told there could be adjustments in the plan to meet residents' needs moving forward.
In the meantime, Barnes and his co-workers have a plan in place so that when the day comes they can reopen, they're ready to get people back in those chairs again.
“We’re going to take care of as many clients as we can, we’re opening hours earlier and staying open later and going 7 days a week to accommodate as many guests as possible,” said Barnes.
