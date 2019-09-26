Court records show that Kentucky prosecutors want hair strands tested for DNA that were found in the car of one of three people murdered in Pembroke, Kentucky in 2015.
Christian “Kit” Martin is charged with triple homicide in the deaths of his former neighbors Calvin Phillips, Pam Phillips and Ed Dansereau.
News4 Investigates documented our investigations since 2016 that linked Martin to the murders long before he was arrested in May 2019.
Court records filed on Sept. 18 show that hair strands were discovered in Dansereau’s car that prosecutors want the Kentucky State Forensic Lab to test for DNA.
While investigators say Calvin Phillips was shot in the couple’s home, the bodies of Pam Phillips and Dansereau were discovered in her burned up car near a field.
Prosecutors have not said if Dansereau’s car was also moved.
Those records show the strands were discovered in March, two months before Martin was arrested.
A spokeswoman for Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office said she could not comment on whether the hair strands led to the arrest of Martin.
Included in the records is a list of evidence found by prosecutors, which include “secret conversations” found on Martin’s Facebook page.
