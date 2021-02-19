NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Senator from Tennessee, Bill Hagerty, issued a release that calls for President Biden to support the return of kids to the classroom.
President Joe Biden is pledging to reopen most K-12 schools within 100 days.
“For the last year, then-candidate Joe Biden said he had a plan to return our K-12 students to in-person learning,” Senator Hagerty said. “Yet despite being in office for almost a month, the White House cannot seem to get its policy straight and now does not support immediately reopening schools full-time. Our kids are falling further behind every day. The medical experts and scientists have said it can be done safely. And the overwhelming majority of Tennessee school districts have already shown that schools can safely reopen. It’s time for the White House to put students, parents, and the many teachers who want to return to school first—not teachers’ unions—and support the immediate reopening of schools.”
Biden is pushing Congress to approve another $170 billion for K-12 schools, colleges and universities to help them operate safely in person or facilitate remote learning.
Senator Hagerty feels that "There is no clear White House plan to support the full-time, reopening of all schools, despite the Administration’s own experts saying—and many school districts across the country proving—it can be done safely."
