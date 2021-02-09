WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - The two senators for Tennessee voted to dismiss the sole impeachment article against former President Donald Trump before the Senate.

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) said he voted against the trial because "it is unconstitutional under the Constitution’s plain text"

“Spectacles like what we are witnessing this week on the Senate floor are pure political theater. The plain text of the Constitution is clear. It only permits impeachment and conviction of ‘The President’ and requires that the Chief Justice preside when the President is tried. President Trump is no longer ‘The President’ and Chief Justice Roberts is not presiding—underscoring the unconstitutionality of this proceeding—which is why I voted to dismiss the impeachment article today. The Senate is not a court for trying private citizens.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn released a statement on her vote.

“Today’s impeachment trial is being staged for partisan political purposes as millions of families struggle to find jobs and make ends meet. Congressional Democrats are opening up a Pandora's box and wasting tax dollars and legislative time in the process. This will not help rebuild trust with the American people.”

Senators in Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial agreed Tuesday to consider the case. The vote was 56-44 on the question of whether the Senate has jurisdiction and could proceed.