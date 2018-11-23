If you’re scrolling through your email there are probably tons of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals popping up. Some deals are fake and could possibly drain your bank account if you buy something from them.
Hackers are getting more and more creative at what they do and their latest scams invoke fake deals to pull you into their websites.
“There is a lot of offers out there things that are too good to be true," Don Baham says.
So how do you know if it’s too good to be true, Don Baham is the president of Kraft Technology Group and says there are sure-fire ways to make sure you don’t get scammed on cyber Monday. The first step is easy and only takes a few minutes.
“Make sure you have all the security updates installed."
He also recommends shopping from your computer or smart device that you use every day. This eliminates risks of other people getting your card information from devices you don’t have control of often. As far as making sure the website you’re ordering from is legitimate...
“Take the time to go to the website and search there instead of following a link.”
He says these links are exactly how the scammers pull you in. Going directly to the store's website and avoiding links eliminates that worry. He also recommends shopping with the store's app if they have one.
“On a mobile device if you use the app they typically have some added security measures," Baham tells me.
Another helpful tip is to pay with a credit card instead of a debit card. That way your checking account won’t be entirely drained if someone does hack into your information.
The last tip he gave me was to look for a green lock in the left-hand side your browser and that means the website has a security certificate.
