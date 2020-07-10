NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hackers are finding their way around two-factor authentication using a scam called a 'port-out- scam.
In this scam, the hacker steals your phone number from your provider, so the text an account sends you for two-set verification goes to them instead.
"'Well, I have two-factor, so I don’t have to worry about it,'" Bruce McCully with Galactic Advisors said he hears that often. "You really do, because the whole concept of two-factor is that there are two factors, as in two different ways to prove you are who you say you are. So, when you bypass one of those by having a simple password, or maybe your password shows up on the dark web because it’s already been hacked our breached, then you get in a situation where an attacker can do this very easily."
McCully told News4 the best way to protect your information is with a complex password.
"Take a sentence like 'Rebecca’s the best reporter in the world,' and use the first letter of every word of that sentence and it if it’s a proper noun and it has capitalization, use that capitalization, and use the punctuation as well."
He also recommended setting up a pin number with your cell provider, and to turn on alerting, so you get an email notification when something changes with your phone plan.
"People think that because they have two-factor authentication in place, that they’re safe and they can just not worry about having a good password or changing that password often."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.