NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Twitter says the hackers that hit dozens of high-profile accounts last week also accessed some users' private messages.
The social network tweeted that the hackers in last week's cyber attack accessed the DM inboxes of up to 36 accounts, including one elected official in the Netherlands.
We believe that for up to 36 of the 130 targeted accounts, the attackers accessed the DM inbox, including 1 elected official in the Netherlands. To date, we have no indication that any other former or current elected official had their DMs accessed.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 22, 2020
Twitter said it had "no indication that any other former or current elected official had their DMs accessed."
Accounts belonging to politicians, businessmen and celebrities were compromised last week, including those of former President Barack Obama and former Vice President and presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
Twitter said the attackers compromised the accounts by targeting Twitter employees data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.