NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville has begun development of its first townhome community, Sherwood Commons.
The townhomes will be located at the intersection of Ewing Drive and Gwynnwood Drive in north Nashville.
The 26-unit townhome neighborhood will be Habitat of Greater Nashville's first townhome community with both two and three bedroom units available. Home construction will begin in spring 2021 and the project is slated to be completed by spring 2022.
“Sherwood Commons is an excellent opportunity for Habitat of Greater Nashville to offer its same construction excellence in a different affordable homeownership product that might be of interest to hardworking men and women in our community who don’t want the maintenance of a yard and who like the proximity to downtown and a major Interstate,” said Danny Herron, president and CEO of Habitat of Greater Nashville, in a news release.
"Sherwood Commons is a welcome addition to the diverse housing options in District 2," said Metro Council Member Kyonzte Toombs in a news release. "With Nashville's robust and expensive housing market, homeownership has become unattainable for so many. Sherwood Commons makes homeownership a reality for deserving residents who have put their money, time and sweat into achieving part of the American Dream."
Habitat of Greater Nashville will begin accepting applications for Sherwood Commons in October. For those interested in purchasing a Sherwood Commons townhome, click here.
To learn more about the Habitat homeownership program, visit the website or call 615-254-4663.
