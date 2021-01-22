NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Habitat for Humanity is welcoming three families into their new homes in Nashville. These homes are part of The Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project which was in Nashville in 2019. 

Day One: The Carter Work Project in Nashville

 

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville has the honor of hosting the Carter Work Project, Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn are in the Music City with the goal of building nearly two dozen homes in one week.

 
1 of 38

The homes and the dedication were done in the Park Preserve neighborhood in North Nashville. 

Volunteers and their families helped build the homes on unused land from the 2019 project with President Carter. 

"This was a parking lot that we used for the Carter work project and here we are with all of these beautiful homes... People moving in this weekend... So that's the great part of this Carter project... It gave people the opportunity for home ownership," Danny Herron, President of Nashville's Habitat for Humanity told us. 

City leaders like Kyonzte Toombs were also at the dedication ceremony. 

"The family that's moving in today, they work in Nashville... So they're working professionals... So they should be able to be homeowners in Nashville... And habitat for humanity provides that opportunity... So I’ll always support habitat," Toombs said. 

If you want to help Habitat for Humanity, you can check it out here

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.