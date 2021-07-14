NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Habitat For Humanity of Greater Nashville has finished plans for a new affordable living community to be ready by Spring 2022.
The community will be named Sherwood Commons and will be just 10 minutes from downtown off of Ewing Drive.
Applications for residency will open Thursday, July 15 and run through July 23.
To learn more about household sizes and income restrictions and to apply, click here.
