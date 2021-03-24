GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - 9 families will have new homes to move into in Gallatin, thanks to the hard work of the volunteers for Habitat For Humanity.
Wednesday morning marks an important day as Habitat for Humanity began its first neighborhood ever in Gallatin.
"It's something that our country was built on helping each other," Gordon and Robbie Pafford told News 4. "Helping something that is trying was an important thing."
The Pafford's are long-time volunteers for Habitat For Humanity of Sumner County, and the neighborhood will be named Pafford Place to honor their time given to the community.
Located at 599 West Eastland Ave, the neighborhood's land was graciously donated through the estate of Wilda Dodson.
"We started off as an individual home builder and now we are jumping and taking a leap under the direction of the board that we are going to become a community developer," Kate Ritchie, Executive Director for Habitat For Humanity of Sumner County, said.
Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown added that "Having people in homes or stable houses make a more healthy, vibrant, a more successful community."
There's still work to be done at Pafford place, and if you are interested in volunteering, visit Habitat’s website or call the home office at 615-452-9606.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.