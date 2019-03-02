NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville started it's Spring Build on Saturday in the north Nashville neighborhood of Park Preserve.
William Morris Endeavor, Woodmont Christian Church, and Covenant Presbyterian Church provided support and labor Saturday to help three families build their Habitat homes.
Delaina Young is one of the recipients of a home being built in Park Preserve. Young sought a new home for her and her four-year-old daughter after frequent shootings at their apartment complex.
"I can’t take my daughter outside to play because I fear for our safety," said Young.
Young said she looked for other apartments but found she couldn't afford them before she discovered the Habitat for Humanity's homeownership program on Facebook and decided to apply.
Young is a tutor in the learning lab at Rocketship charter school. She received her Bachelor's degree in health science but said she couldn't find a good job in that field, which led her to teaching. She started working with Rocketship part-time and was offered a full-time position two years ago.
Young, a lifelong Nashvillian who has family in town, said the Habitat's education classes help her with budgeting for a mortgage payment and home maintenance, which makes her feel good knowing her child will soon benefit too.
“I feel like the Habitat program represents a strong commitment and a sense of stability. It feels good knowing my child will be in a safer place,” she says.
This is the first year William Morris Endeavor has sponsored a home because the music industry wants to do more to help with the affordable housing crisis in our area.
Habitat homes are NOT free. Future Habitat homeowners spend 100 hours in the classroom learning how to budget for a mortgage and maintain their homes and another 100 hours on the build site working with their sponsors to earn a 0% APR mortgage. Homes are built for working men and women whom for whatever reason don't qualify for a traditional mortgage.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville has helped more than 865 local families purchase homes since 1985.
"I just really appreciate everyone giving me this opportunity to be a homeowner. I’ve had so many doors close when I tried to find better housing [and] so many people telling me I didn’t qualify. At times, I felt there was no hope, but here I am. I am so grateful," said Young.
