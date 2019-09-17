NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Habitat for Humanity announced more homes would be part of its fall build.
The agency announced two more families will be able to get homes.
Habitat for Humanity said with all its partnerships this year, it is able to provide more than 30 homes to families who need them.
“Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville is so blessed to have so many good and longstanding partners,” said Sherry Stinson, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville. “Many of our partners have been with us for more than 10 years. We’re so proud of these partnerships because they understand the habitat program and the need to do more for affordable housing in our neighborhoods.”
These two homes are separate from the build project brought here this year by former President Jimmy Carter and Garth Brooks next month.
