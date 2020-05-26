HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - As Nashville entered Phase 2 on Monday, that meant gyms in Nashville could reopen - but with some big changes.
News4's Big Joe on the Go woke up Tuesday morning and was ready to work it out at Competitive Edge on Lebanon Pike.
Competitive Edge workers say since Monday was Memorial Day, they're expecting a lot of people on Tuesday to get back into their workout routines.
Joe is working to find out out how the new safety guidelines is impacting their business.
