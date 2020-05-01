FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee's Stay At Home order expired last night for the majority of Tennessee, allowing non-essential businesses, such as gyms and fitness centers, to reopen.
Gyms reopening are allowed to do so at under 50 percent capacity.
NEWS4 anchor Chris Miller went down to Franklin to see which gyms were open. His first stop - Lifetime Fitness.
When Chris arrived, he was greeted by an empty parking lot and an operator on the phone told him they're remaining closed and that they'll let members know about reopening via email.
Chris' next stop was D1 training, which was open. He put on a mask and ventured inside to speak with manager Patrick Massoni.
"We're not wearing masks; it's voluntary not mandatory," Massoni said. "But, we are taking other precautions."
The last stop on Chris' list was Iron Tribe Fitness, which is opening Monday and is using the rest of this week to put some guidelines in place.
"Sanitizing...everyone will have their own box to workout in," said Austin of Iron Tribe Fitness. "[We are] not requiring people to wear masks, but we will be wearing them."
Lastly, Chris called Franklin Athletic Club; they're open and also operating at 50 percent capacity. Franklin Athletic Club is also requiring everyone to wear a mask the entire time they are inside.
