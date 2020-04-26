Gyms ask to reopen sooner than Phase Three

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - While many restaurants and retailers across Tennessee are preparing to reopen this week, some Nashville businesses are still left waiting for a phased opening to start.
Some businesses, especially gyms, are sharing concerns about being pushed to the last phases.
For the last two months, most people have been left working out at home and gym owners say waiting until the third phase to reopen could be heavy enough to sink some businesses.
Jonny Diaz owns the Fit Factory Nashville and is among a growing number of gym owners asking to be moved up the phase list in Davidson County to the first phase.
“Even pushing us from Phase One to Phase Three will be tens of thousands of dollars,” said Diaz.
Diaz told NEWS4 his gym acted quick to keep members moving by streaming.
“It’s hard. You know a lot of people need the motivation they need the scheduling,” he said.
He says many gyms are ready to modify workouts to follow social distancing guidance, equipment would be cleaned regularly and his gym would be prepared to screen people.
“I would have my very own skier and very own kettle bell,” Diaz said. “We don’t want to just open our doors and say hey everything is back to normal but we want to provide options for our members.”
Mayor Cooper’s plan wouldn’t have gyms opening until the beginning of June at the earliest in Davidson County, behind retailers, salons, even bars that serve food.
“In my opinion it’d be safer here than a lot of restaurants at half capacity,” he said.
Governor Lee has not outlined when other gyms around the state would be allowed to begin reopening, like outlined in Mayor Cooper’s plan.
