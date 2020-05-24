NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Phase Two in Nashville begins Monday to reopen businesses after attempting to slow the spread of COVID-19. More businesses are allowed to allow guests back inside, including hair salons and gyms with modified work spaces.
As part of the new phase 2, restaurants and retail businesses can now open with 75% of full capacity. Live music can return in a phased format with no more than 25 people present, amusement, attractions and salons can roepen at 50% capacity. All employees in Davidson County businesses are required to wear masks.
"We have the ability to follow guidelines as safely if not safer than a lot of the restaurants and retail here around town," said Fit Factory Nashville's owner Jonny Diaz.
NEWS4 first spoke with Diaz after Mayor Cooper announced the phased plans, now he's preparing to bring gym goers back in as safely as possible.
"Our game plan so far is that we’re gonna tape out squares on the floor so everyone has their space to be. We’re going to spread the equipment out in advance," said Diaz.
He's one of many gym owners coming up with new ways to get people off the couch and moving again and wants to do it the right way.
He says at Fit Factory, coaches will be in masks instructing the class, not all equipment will be used and class sizes will be below the allowed max capacity.
"Were going to cap it even below that. We’re going to keep it to 20 people," said Diaz. "We’ve got a game plan. We’re going to be flexible as we open up. And assess each day what went well and what didn’t go well."
For those who are not comfortable returning to the gym just yet, his gym will continue to offer online video workouts.
Diaz says he's even planning to postpone a Crossfit Memorial Day tradition to July, the Murph Challenge: a mile run, 100 push ups, 200 pull ups, 300 squats and another mile run. He wants everyone at the gym to be able to participate.
"We wanted to make sure that we could do that together the camaraderie and the challenge that comes out of that," said Diaz.
If you're unsure about a policy or what a business has planned to keep people safe, owners say call ahead and ask before coming in.
