NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former gym manager at QNTM Fit Life Gym has been arrested for allegedly stealing intimate photos of clients from their phones and taking photos of at least four people while undressed.
Metro detectives arrested Nikko Glasper, 29, for unlawful photography and computer act theft charges. Police say Glasper has worked for multiple gyms in the area. They began receiving reports about Glasper in June when someone reported that Glasper was sending photos from victims' phones. According to police, Glasper would get access to a victims phone for 'legitimate' reasons and make copies of the photos for himself. During this investigation, police found data tracing back to May of 2019 after a search warrant was conducted on Glasper's phone.
Police also allege Glasper took private photos of clients when they were undressed as part of a body composition scan at the gym. According to police the service was offered at QNTM, but victims thought they were behind a privacy screen at the time.
QNTM Fit Life sent us this statement:
QNTM Fit Life is aware of the recent news regarding a former employee’s arrest. Once we learned of the investigation we quickly took action and have been fully cooperative with authorities.
Glasper is charged with four counts of unlawful photography and 40 counts of computer act theft. His bond is set at $25,000.
